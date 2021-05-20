DIG THIS: WE’RE HITTING PATIOS ALL SEASON. HERE ARE OUR FIRST STOPS.

Feet up and beer in hand, from Salem to South Boston

Notch Biergarten

Yeah, yeah, we’ll get to Greater Boston and the increasing number of patios to kick back on right here in our backyard in just a second, but a recent field trip to Notch in Salem inspired us to remind you that their 2,000 square-foot biergarten “has a seating capacity of 200, communal tables on the South River basin in the warm months, and heated stand-ups for the cold weather.” Their message to those of us down in the Hub: take the ride or train it up there and “watch the tide come and go from our south facing beer garden, catch a view of our harbor seals, birds of all types, and striped bass, and potentially stay for some cornhole.

[Notch Brewing, 383R Derby St., Salem. notchbrewing.com]

The Anchor

This year, our favorite Charlestown getaway is promising “enhanced seating, a newly curated menu and the return of free daily programs and events.” “As the venue hits year three, The Anchor is excited to unveil its enhanced seating, decor and lighting scheme and to show off its newly curated menu. … Recent additions include crispy chicken tacos, Caribbean pulled pork sliders, house made clam chowder and lobster bisque, as well as the ever so popular fried mac & cheese bites. … With over 24 craft beers, wines and sangria on the menu that feature many New England based businesses.” And be sure to grab “the newly introduced frozen peach bellini, frozen margarita and strawberry Moscato punch.”

[1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown. Upcoming: “Over 400 programs, events and art installations.” More info: theanchorboston.com]

Night Shift + Lovejoy

Night Shift Brewing has reopened their Lovejoy Wharf Restaurant & Brewery and their Owl’s Nest Beer Garden on the Esplanade, while their Owl’s Nest Beer Garden at Herter Park in Allston will be open by the time you read this. You already know how unbelievable their beer is, so here’s what’s going on with the grub: “Night Shift Brewing recently partnered with Little Branch Hospitality to up the ante and provide a fresh and playful new culinary experience. … While Detroit style pizza has been a staple on the menu, Little Branch Hospitality spent over a year creating a new take on this classic by perfecting the dough, including everything from sourcing the locally milled flour to the 24-hour fermentation to achieving the right texture for a perfectly caramelized cheese crust. Additional menu items include a well rounded mix of snacks (ESPCo. Pretzel with double IPA honey mustard), salads, small plates, and sandwiches (NSB Burger and Nashville Hot Chicken).”

[1 Lovejoy Wharf, North Station. More info: nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/lovejoy-wharf/]

Davis Square + Central Square + Harvard Square

It’s not like we have to remind you to enjoy the restaurants and bars of Somerville and Cambridge, but when you really think about it, it’s remarkable what both of these cities have done when it comes to outdoor seating. From Mike’s taking over much more than just the curb in Davis, to getting to hang on the street with way more people than usual from the Phoenix Landing all the way over to the newly updated 730 Tavern (and all the way to Harvard Square, really), we really hope things stay this way for years to come.

[Somerville, Cambridge. More info: centralsq.org, somervillechamber.org]

The Triumphant Return of Time Out

“Time Out Market Boston is located at one of Fenway’s most bustling corners, alongside Trillium Brewing Company’s Taproom. Time Out Market Boston’s expansive 6,000-square-foot outdoor patio and spacious front lawn is activated just in time for guests to enjoy the full swing of spring and then soak up the summer sun. The Market reopens with 12 culinary favorites, a locally-inspired bar program, as well as cultural activities” plus pop-ups and events throughout the season. And you can always head over for Ms. Clucks Deluxe (opening this summer), “an original concept from James Beard Award-winning Chefs Tim and Nancy Cushman, delivering delicious twists on chicken and dumplings”; Michael Schlow’s Italian Kitchen; Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood, which “began as a street-side takeout window inspired by the popular roast beef and seafood shacks on the North Shore”; Gogo ya (opening this summer); Taqueria el Barrio; BISq, the Eastern Mediterranean cuisine of anoush’ella; Nu Burger; Revolution Health Kitchen; Union Square Donuts; Gelato & Chill; and Monti, which “brings the authentic wood-fired, Roman-style pizza from James Beard award winning Chef Michael Schlow.”

[401 Park Dr., Boston. Upcoming: Tiki bar, music, much, much, much more. More info: timeoutmarket.com/boston]

Bully Boy Distillers

“Across the street from Boston’s first craft distillery, Bully Boy’s outdoor cocktail garden is a lush oasis nestled in Roxbury’s Newmarket district. With a seasonal cocktail menu including a draft Mai Tai, pitchers and chilled buckets of Bully Boy’s canned cocktails, guests can enjoy weekly food trucks while sitting upon brightly colored chairs and enjoying the sunshine or shade.”

[44 Cedric St., Roxbury. Upcoming: Tastings. More info: bullyboydistillers.com]

Jack’s Abby + DoubleTree

“Located at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston Cambridge, Over the Charles is reopening for the season on Friday, May 14. The bar will feature brews from local craft brewery Jack’s Abby as well as lite bites, and special events. More details can be found below as well as a link to high resolution photos. In addition to being Boston’s only rooftop bar featuring Charles River views and both the Boston and Cambridge city skylines, guests can enjoy cocktails, wine and thoughtfully selected beer pairings with lite bites, such as a Lobster Roll, Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, Flatbreads, and of course a signature DoubleTree by Hilton Chocolate Chip Cookie dessert. ‘The second you step foot out on to Over the Charles, it is such a wow moment,’ said Rob Day, Senior Director of Marketing for Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers. ‘The view and the energy of the city all converge on this space and together with the DoubleTree by Hilton team, we’ve created a very special roof deck beer garden right here in Boston.’”

[400 Soldiers Field Rd., Boston. Upcoming: Special events, DJ nights, trivia, sports nights. More info: bostoncambridgesuites.doubletree.com]

Lolita Fort Point

“After a day of shopping in the Seaport, Lolita’s patio overlooks the water on the Fort Point Channel and is the perfect place to grab a few drinks with friends this summer. There’s no need to worry about frozen margaritas melting- Lolita’s patio has got you covered (literally).”

[253 Summer St., Boston. More info: lolitamexican.com]

Trillium + Greenway

ICYMI, Trillium Brewing Company’s beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway will be open by the time you eyeball this. “Located at the intersection of High Street and Atlantic Avenue, it was the first beer garden of its kind in Boston, opening to the public in the summer of 2017. Breaking new ground yet again, the Garden reopens this year with the ability to brew onsite, where Trillium will produce limited small-batch releases for guests. Trillium Garden on The Greenway will be open (weather permitting) Thursday from 12-8 PM, Friday and Saturday from 2-10PM, and Sunday from 12-6PM.”

[trilliumbrewing.com]