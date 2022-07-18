“Enjoy an evening of select rosé tastings, all hosted by sommeliers and our Italian wine experts.”

Some of us like Eataly.

There, we said it.

Whether it’s from being stoned at the Prudential Center so many damn times during NECANN and walking over to grab a pound of prosciutto and pastries, or just due to the sheer variety of restaurants and inviting counters in the place, we just can’t help ourselves.

And the wine. Oh, the wine. Just a truly outstanding selection all around. Plus there’s often someone pouring samples, which you can totally take advantage of.

And on that note, here’s what they have in store for Saturday:

Experience the best of summertime rosé on a whole new level with a complimentary Wine-Around: Rosé Edition on July 23 from 4 – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of select rosé tastings, all hosted by sommeliers and our Italian wine experts. Once you’ve found your favorites, choose from select labels at up to 15% OFF to bring home!

And you don’t even have to bring your own cup.