Dig This: Zombie City Challenge Invades Cambridge

“Only the bravest will succeed in the quest to save Boston!”

We’re pretty much getting back to the 1920s with all of these traveling spectacles. Here’s another one that’s seemingly worth checking out though …

Just be sure to note that it’s not cheap to be a zombie in these parts—this event costs $130! But you never know, it looks like it could be fun. And if the zombie apocalypse is coming, there’s no use in having any money left in your bank account anyway …

Zombies have infiltrated the city and they’re headed towards Cambridge! You and your opponents will have to face off in a series of challenges to determine who is crowned the winner and savior of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to visit several secret locations (uncovered by solving wicked hard riddles and clues) and compete in a series of unique challenges in order to save Boston. Do you have what it takes?!

This experience will take you on a journey across the city, visiting awesome venues and sites and competing in unique challenges all in the name of fun! Earning points along the way you’ll be battling it out against your friends (or partner) in the hope of being hailed the City Challenge Champion by the end of the day!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to buckle up and complete your respective missions to save the city from collapsing. Put your best walking boots on, strap on any gear and supplies you’ll need and head out on your mission. Boston needs you.

amazingco.me/us/experiences/zombie-city-challenge/cambridge