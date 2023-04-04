TUE 04.04

Molchat Doma @ Roadrunner

The first time I heard this Belarusian band was via Sacred Bones’ excellent tribute to Black Sabbath, and their cold electronic touch on the Dio-era “Heaven And Hell” was a standout track. Bring your black latex and fetish wear to Roadrunner tonight to bathe in the darkwave sounds that will envelop you.

Roadrunner. 89 Guest Street, Boston, MA 7:00 pm/All Ages/$32. Tickets on sale now

SAT 04.08 & TUE 04.11

Emma Ruth Rundle @ Crystal Ballroom

Marriages was the first time I’d heard Emma Ruth Rundle and while it’s not clear if that project has truly ended or just been stuck on pause, she’s been busy charting her own path via a handful of excellent solo records. Dark, brooding, but also uplifting, Rundle’s songs find some common ground with artists like AA Williams, Tara Jane O’Neil and Sharon Van Etten while staying true to her own vision. She’s playing two shows and while the first one is sold out, tickets are still available for the Tuesday show.

55 Davis Sq, Somerville, MA. 8:00 pm/ $25/All Ages. Tickets on sale now

SAT 04.08

Sleaford Mods @ The Paradise

Some bands are unmistakably British, and this duo from Nottingham have been spitting out caustic commentary on just about anything in a lo-fi skeletal presentation. I can’t say they are now carrying the mantle of Mark E Smith, but even that legendary curmudgeon might find them agreeable. After ten years they finally played Boston last year, and if you missed that one here’s another chance to build your cred folder.

The Paradise Rock Club. 967 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA. 7:00PM/All Ages/$25 Tickets on sale now