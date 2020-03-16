DIGBOSTON HALTS PRINT EDITION, GOES DIGITAL ONLY, NEEDS YOUR HELP

Dear Reader,

As you are well aware by this point, the coronavirus is a major threat in our region, as it is across the country and on every inhabited continent.

In addition to its many other impacts, the current crisis threatens our ability to keep readers informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different.

A significant amount of DigBoston’s revenue—advertising, ticketing, events—is directly tied to people getting together in groups. The situation at hand has eliminated most of this income all at once.

Our team is quickly pivoting, with salespeople seeking more businesses in need of online advertising (you can reach them at [email protected]), virtual events in the works, and of course journalists reporting on the response to COVID-19. For the first time in our publication’s 21-year history, we are also temporarily halting our print edition until further notice. Between the lack of people in public places and the potential danger of communal newspaper boxes, we sadly see no other option for protecting readers and our distribution team.

All of the above considered, at a time when the city especially needs critical local reporting, we’re asking for the public’s help to support continued coverage. We are committed to providing free access to news, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 on our community. We ask that people please consider a voluntary donation to sustain our mission.

Sincerely,

Your Friends at Dig Media Group