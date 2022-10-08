DIGTHIS: CASSIE BERMAN/HALLELUJAH THE HILLS, JULIA JACKLIN, GORILLAZ, JUDAS PRIEST

SAT 10.09

Cassie Berman and Hallelujah The Hills @ The Lilypad

It’s hard to believe that David Berman has been gone for two years now and it still stings. His wife Cassie along with Hallelujah The Hills are playing a special show tonight at the Lilypad and Silver Jews touring guitarist Peyton Pinkerton (New Radiant Storm King) will also be hand. Expect a celebration of one the greatest lyricists of our time, tinged with sadness. Just like a David Berman song.

1353 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA. 10:00 pm/ $20. Tickets on sale now

MON 10.10

Julia Jacklin @ The Paradise

Julia Jacklin had a late cancellation of her scheduled show last month but managed to squeeze in a makeup date before she flew across the Pacific back to her native Australia. Catch her in support of her excellent new record PRE PLEASURE.

The Paradise Rock Club. 967 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA. 7:00 pm/All Ages/$20. Tickets on sale now

TUE 10.11

Gorillaz @ TD Garden

Damon Albarn improbably created the greatest virtual band of all time and his project continues to attract some stellar guests. While his eighth Gorillaz record Cracker Island isn’t due until February of next year, maybe he’ll coax one of the contributors such as Thundercat, Beck or Stevie Nicks out on the road for a special appearance.

TD Garden. 100 Legends Way, Boston, MA 7:30 pm/All Ages/$60 – 135. Tickets on sale now

SUN 10.16

Judas Priest @ MGM Music Hall

Judas Priest makes up for the canceled show this Spring that was to be held in Lowell, celebrating their 50 years of heavy metal. Let’s hope the metal god himself Rob Halford’s voice is as strong as ever and Richie Faulkner’s heart is fully mended. Growing old and rocking out ain’t for wimps.

MGM Music Hall. 2 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 8:00 pm/All Ages/$36.50 and up. Tickets on sale now