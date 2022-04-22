Dorchester Dispensary Announces Mural Contest For Local Artists

“The first of many projects to level up the local community”

As they build out their Codman Square dispensary set to open later this year, the team behind Lowkey is already looking out for local creatives. It’s all part of their mission “to work with communities disproportionately harmed by the past criminalization of cannabis to create opportunities for locals and ensure their inclusion in this flourishing industry.”

Here’s their recent announcement:

As part of Lowkey’s mission to level up the local community, they’re holding a contest to choose a local artist in designing a mural for the exterior of their Dorchester dispensary that’s currently under construction and set to open later this year. They are looking for a local artist to create a design representing Dorchester and specifically Codman Square. Their goal is to make this mural and future pieces from local artists a staple in the Dorchester community and Lowkey Dispensaries. This campaign is one of many community projects Lowkey will launch to support local artists.

“Lowkey is here to level up with the local community and artists, and we are here to grow with Dorchester and the communities we plan to do business in,” said Lowkey CEO Jeff Similien. (Read our profile of Similien and his work assisting young entrepreneurs in Mattapan here.)

If you or someone you know wants to participate:

Artists who are thinking about applying are encouraged to visit

lowkeydispensary.com/muralcontest. The top three candidates will be selected and asked to submit their mural designs. The community will then vote in choosing the winner. The winner will have their mural featured on the exterior of their Dorchester location, receive $1,000, and be highlighted in Lowkey’s future promotions. The chosen artist can elect to paint the mural themselves, or Lowkey can have a mural painter bring the vision to life.

“Once the mural is complete, Lowkey intends to invite the community to a mural reveal,” according to the Lowkey team. “We encourage community members interested in voting to follow @lowkeydispensary on social media.”

Mural Campaign Deadlines:

Application Open: April 20 – May 11

Top Three Candidates Notified: May 13

Finalist Mural Designs & Descriptions Due: May 25

Community Voting Open: May 30 – June 6th

lowkeydispensary.com