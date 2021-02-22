Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

CURRENT STREET EDITION

DIG 23.02 – 1/28/21

LEGISLATION AIMS TO HELP UNDOCUMENTED ATTAIN DRIVERS’ LICENSES

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

Via Driving Families Forward.

Bill sponsors, Framingham mayor, and MA district attorney will explain the Work & Family Mobility Act at a press conference.

The Driving Families Forward Coalition will hold a press conference to publicly relaunch the Work & Family Mobility Act, on February 23, at 11 a.m.  This bill would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for drivers’ licenses in Massachusetts.

Speakers include Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, as well as impacted community members, business leaders, and health and agricultural experts.  The bill has been officially renamed “An Act Relative to Work and Family Mobility During and Subsequent to the COVID-19 Emergency.”  It has been framed in this way to emphasize the legislation’s connection to public health, allowing residents to avoid car pools and public transportation, while improving access to testing and vaccination sites.

Register for the event at the link below:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwuf-mqrDgsGNNLdV7NF9_KDQnYciR7X3yQ

 

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently writes for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, and Scout Magazine.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS Tagged With: , ,

WHAT’S NEW

LEGISLATION AIMS TO HELP UNDOCUMENTED ATTAIN DRIVERS' LICENSES

LEGISLATION AIMS TO HELP UNDOCUMENTED ATTAIN DRIVERS’ LICENSES

INBOX: JANEY ANNOUNCES MEMBERS OF MAYORAL SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

INBOX: JANEY ANNOUNCES MEMBERS OF MAYORAL SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

[UPDATE: WE GOT IT!] WHERE IS THE CONTRACT FOR MASSACHUSETTS’ VACCINE APPOINTMENT SOFTWARE?

[UPDATE: WE GOT IT!] WHERE IS THE CONTRACT FOR MASSACHUSETTS’ VACCINE APPOINTMENT SOFTWARE?

COMMONWEALTH COMMITTED TO “OTHER DEATH PENALTY”

COMMONWEALTH COMMITTED TO “OTHER DEATH PENALTY”

STATE WIRE: POST OFFICE FINANCIAL SERVICES COULD HELP TRADITIONALLY UNDER-BANKED RESIDENTS

STATE WIRE: POST OFFICE FINANCIAL SERVICES COULD HELP TRADITIONALLY UNDER-BANKED RESIDENTS

OFFICIALS, ADVOCATES SPEAK ON IMMIGRATION REFORM AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY

OFFICIALS, ADVOCATES SPEAK ON IMMIGRATION REFORM AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY