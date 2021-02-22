LEGISLATION AIMS TO HELP UNDOCUMENTED ATTAIN DRIVERS’ LICENSES

Bill sponsors, Framingham mayor, and MA district attorney will explain the Work & Family Mobility Act at a press conference.

The Driving Families Forward Coalition will hold a press conference to publicly relaunch the Work & Family Mobility Act, on February 23, at 11 a.m. This bill would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for drivers’ licenses in Massachusetts.

Speakers include Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, as well as impacted community members, business leaders, and health and agricultural experts. The bill has been officially renamed “An Act Relative to Work and Family Mobility During and Subsequent to the COVID-19 Emergency.” It has been framed in this way to emphasize the legislation’s connection to public health, allowing residents to avoid car pools and public transportation, while improving access to testing and vaccination sites.

Register for the event at the link below:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwuf-mqrDgsGNNLdV7NF9_KDQnYciR7X3yQ