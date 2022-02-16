DROPKICK MURPHYS ANNOUNCE FIRST ST. PATRICK’S DAY TOUR IN 3 YEARS

“THE SHOW WILL GO ON with Ken covering most of Al’s parts…along with some special guests like Jesse Ahern, Mikey Rivkees from The Rumjacks and Jen Razavi from The Bombpops joining us on vocals as well.”

The recent breakup of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones truly reminded us that we have to appreciate our legendary bands while they’re still playing together. Naturally, Dropkick Murphys are at the top of that list, so we’re excited to get news from their team about their upcoming St. Patrick’s Day tour and other stuff.

First, though, some sad news:

Sadly, vocalist Al Barr’s mother was recently diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. Al, with the support of the band and his family, has made the difficult decision to not join Dropkick Murphys on the road for this run of dates, as well as the band’s upcoming summer European tour. Vocalist Ken Casey will take lead for all songs on the St. Patrick’s Day Tour, with openers Jesse Ahern, Mikey Rivkees from The Rumjacks and Jen Razavi from The Bombpops joining him on vocals for certain songs.

More from the band below:

We’ve been hard at work rehearsing for the first St. Patrick’s Day Tour in THREE YEARS.

This morning, we have very sad news to tell you. Over the last few months, Al’s mother, Ingrid, has suffered a series of strokes. She has also been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. Al, his sister and wife have been caring for Ingrid round the clock for months. Please join all of us in holding Ingrid in your prayers.

Dropkick Murphys have always been about FAMILY. And in the spirit of FAMILY FIRST, Al has had to make the very difficult decision to stay home for the rest of the year to care for his Mom, so he will not be with us on the upcoming tour or in Europe this summer. We appreciate your compassion for Al’s family, and we know as part of our family you will understand and support us in dealing with these difficult times.

THE SHOW WILL GO ON with Ken covering most of Al’s parts…along with some special guests like Jesse Ahern, Mikey Rivkees from The Rumjacks and Jen Razavi from The Bombpops joining us on vocals as well. Al will be cheering us on from home – and we will see each and every one of you starting next Monday when the tour kicks off in Reading, PA!!

Love,

Dropkick Murphys

And finally, the show info:

Dropkick Murphys’ traditional St. Patrick’s Day Tour wraps with four St. Patrick’s Day week Boston hometown shows and will include support from The Bombpops and The Rumjacks on most dates, with Jesse Ahern opening each show. Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is confirmed as a special guest for the final show on March 20 at Roadrunner.

More information at DropkickMurphys.com.