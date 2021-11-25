Dig Bos

A guided eco street art tour that will teach you about public artworks in the East Boston neighborhood

Matt Pollock, director of HarborArts and Sea Walls Boston, as well as an East Boston resident, will lead a guided tour of a series of public artworks that were developed through Pangeaseed Foundation’s global Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans program.  The Sea Walls Boston series displays 19 murals, painted in 2020 and 2021 and produced through local public arts initiative HarborArts and honorary conservation partner, the New England Aquarium. The murals are intended to foster pride in the neighborhood’s artwork and in marine natural resources. The walking tour will last for two hours and cover visits to 18 murals, within 2 miles of walking. The walk will end at Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, home to Boston’s largest outdoor art collection. The excursion ends with an optional apple cider.

When: Nov. 26-28

Where: Maverick Street & McKay Place, 2 McKay Place, Boston, MA 02128

Get tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-boston-street-art-tour-and-mural-walk-tickets-204480275007?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

 

 

