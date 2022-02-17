EDIBLE ART: THE CHARITABLE CONFECTIONER PRESENTS

The show merges an artist’s passion for social causes with works that you can eat

Linda Khachadurian’s solo exhibit of her edible artwork will be on display at the Karen Aqua Gallery in Cambridge through March 7. The show, titled The Charitable Confectioner Presents, is based on her series for Cambridge Community Television Channel 9. Mediums used include isomalt, chocolate, potato starch paper, sugar paste, modeling chocolate, edible spray paint, edible markers, and edible fabric. Art works include paintings made from isomalt syrup to isomalt sculptures, to a mini chocolate house to an edible dress/sculpture.

According to an event notice, the exhibit features pieces connected to topics discussed on the television show.

“Each artwork represents a different social cause that has been addressed on the show, and has accompanying informational materials hanging beside it. The list of topics addressed are: lack of access to safe water worldwide, lack of access to proper sanitation worldwide, the benefits of building with sustainable materials, the importance of responsible purchasing to offset slavery, the importance of providing medical/surgical care to people living in poverty, the importance of education in developing nations.”

Khachadurian said that she strives to blur the line between culinary and visual arts, while raising awareness about social causes.

“Because each artwork has an accompanying informational write-up hanging beside it, I consider this exhibition to be as much about the educational content and written word as it is about the visual art. I hope that visitors will leave the gallery feeling inspired to take action, and if they are not able to do that right now, to at least have conversations about these important topics.”

The gallery is open to the public on Mondays from 5-7pm, Wednesdays from 4-6pm, and Thursdays from 3-5 pm, but visitors must reserve a slot in advance by e-mailing [email protected]