EDUCATORS CALL FOR A VACCINATION PLAN FOR TEACHERS

The rapid vaccination of all school employees would lead students to return safely to in-person learning as soon as possible.

Teachers unions, firefighters, and other labor unions are asking the state to support a pilot program that would rapidly vaccinate all school employees in ten to 20 high-need districts in the next month. They are also asking for higher education staff to be added to Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan. The proposal came out on February 10.

According to Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state does not yet have an official plan for how and when to vaccinate school employees. In a letter addressed to Marylou Sudders, secretary of health and human services, advocates explained that getting students back into schools is an issue of equity. The impact of the coronavirus on people of color is “mirrored in their schools.”

“Our most precious resource in society are our young people,” Najimy said. “And society has to take care of the people who are taking care of young people. And so far, more than half the states in the nation have already begun vaccinating educators.”

Najimy also spoke to the fact that many school employees have been working in unsafe conditions. She added that she hopes the vaccine rollout plan will not only benefit teachers, but students and their families, as well. She said that she believes this plan could serve as a model for other communities.

“If it works in one place, it’s the kind of thing that we can scale up and use this as the distribution model to get vaccines to all school employees,” Najimy said.