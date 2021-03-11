ELECTED PODCAST TO FEATURE KENDRA HICKS

Now in its second season, the program will highlight the District 6 candidate.

Elected Podcast was started by former Massachusetts state senate candidate Meg Wheeler and offers “a real-time behind-the-scenes look into the experience of running for office as a woman,” according to a press release. Now in its second season, which began on March 11, Kendra Hicks, a proud first-generation Black Dominican woman and candidate for Boston City Council in District 6, will be featured.

“I knew running for office as a working mother wouldn’t be a walk in the park, but podcasts, like Elected, helped demystify the process for me and right-sized my expectations as a candidate,” said Hicks, in a press release. “I am incredibly humbled to be featured this season. I am looking forward to partnering with Meg and continuing the work of making running for office more transparent and accessible for women of color and working mamas everywhere.”

Season 2 will run weekly for 36 episodes and will include bi-weekly interviews with Hicks throughout her campaign. There will also be other interviews with figures in the political world who will speak to fundraising, building a campaign team, and creating a message.

The first season of Elected “explored common campaign issues shared by the sisterhood of women running for office, through [Wheeler’s] own personal journey.” According to a press release, the second season will give a deeper dive into what it’s like to run for office as a woman.