Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

CURRENT STREET EDITION

DIG 23.05 – 4/8/21

EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE AND RALLY FOR DAUNTE WRIGHT

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

Mass Action Against Police Brutality will hold a rally to protest the killing of Daunte Wright.

While the world has been watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Brooklyn Center, MN police shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright Monday, April 12 during a traffic stop.

Who: Mass Action Against Police Brutality, local families and survivors impacted by police violence

What: Press Conference and Rally

Where: Massachusetts Statehouse, 24 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02133

When: Thursday, March 15, 5PM

Why: Protest recent police killing of Daunte Wright of Brooklyn Park, MN and demand immediate action on ongoing demands for justice by impacted local families and survivors of police brutality in MA

FB link: https://www.facebook.com/events/464432318097212

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently writes for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, and Scout Magazine.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

FULL PARKING ENFORCEMENT RETURNS TO BOSTON, BLUEBIKES STILL AVAIL FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS

FULL PARKING ENFORCEMENT RETURNS TO BOSTON, BLUEBIKES STILL AVAIL FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS

EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE AND RALLY FOR DAUNTE WRIGHT

EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE AND RALLY FOR DAUNTE WRIGHT

POLITICIANS GET IN LINE TO CALL FOR BOSTON POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY

POLITICIANS GET IN LINE TO CALL FOR BOSTON POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY

PARENTS RELEASE AN ANALYSIS OF BOSTON PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDRAISING INEQUITIES

PARENTS RELEASE AN ANALYSIS OF BOSTON PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDRAISING INEQUITIES

IF YOU’RE SURPRISED THE BPD CODDLED AN ACCUSED MOLESTER COP, YOU’RE NOT PAYING ATTENTION

IF YOU’RE SURPRISED THE BPD CODDLED AN ACCUSED MOLESTER COP, YOU’RE NOT PAYING ATTENTION

PICS & RECAP: COMMUNITY CANDLE VIGIL HONORING VICTIMS OF ANTI-ASIAN VIOLENCE

PICS & RECAP: COMMUNITY CANDLE VIGIL HONORING VICTIMS OF ANTI-ASIAN VIOLENCE