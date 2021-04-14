EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE AND RALLY FOR DAUNTE WRIGHT

While the world has been watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Brooklyn Center, MN police shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright Monday, April 12 during a traffic stop.
Who: Mass Action Against Police Brutality, local families and survivors impacted by police violence
What: Press Conference and Rally
Where: Massachusetts Statehouse, 24 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02133
When: Thursday, March 15, 5PM
Why: Protest recent police killing of Daunte Wright of Brooklyn Park, MN and demand immediate action on ongoing demands for justice by impacted local families and survivors of police brutality in MA