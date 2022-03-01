EVA BOSTON SOON TO OPEN IN FORMER CAFETERIA SPOT ON NEWBURY

“After 13 amazing years and the pandemic it felt like the perfect time for a change.”

Before Cafeteria came into our lives and dominated its neck of Newbury Street for more than a decade with phenomenal light, street views, and stylish staff with kickass nouveau eats to match, the building at 279A Newbury Street on the corner of Gloucester Street was the site of several establishments that never quite worked out. It took the vision of owner George Aboujaoude, also of Boston’s beloved Committee and Bijou Nightclub outfits, to hit success in the seemingly prime location.

Now, after a significant stretch spent running the block with his Cafeteria concept, Aboujaoude will soon open Eva, “an entirely new dining and drinking destination,” at 279A Newbury.

“After 13 amazing years and the pandemic it felt like the perfect time for a change,” Aboujaoude said. “I can’t wait for longtime regulars to experience our new menu, new look, and energy. I expect new customers will quickly become regulars.”

More from their team below:

The name Eva is inspired by George’s children; their initials make up the restaurant’s name. Eva also means “full of life,” a way Aboujaoude often described the lively restaurant he operated in the same space for 13 years. Eva is a restaurant designed to be welcoming and bright, a place for great food, refreshing cocktails, and lively conversation. All whilst sitting back to enjoy and observe the hustle & bustle of beautiful, historic Newbury Street.

As for the menu:

Eva will have a modern American menu, a carefully curated, craft cocktail program, and a brand new vibe. And yes, the iconic patio, the largest outdoor patio in the Back Bay, will be ready for you to soak up the sunshine this Spring. The Eva menu will boast an extensive selection of traditional appetizers, salads, and main courses. With a wide variety of options, there is something available for everybody. In addition to the classics, Eva bartenders will offer a list of inventive “signature” libations that promise to become classics.

And the new look: