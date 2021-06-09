EVICTIONS RALLY AT BOSTON HOUSING COURT

Frontline renters and homeowners are demanding protections from the upcoming possibility of evictions and foreclosures.

WHEN: Today, Wednesday, June 8th from 3pm to 4:30pm (rain or shine)

WHERE: In front of Boston Housing Court, 24 New Chardon St., Boston, MA 02114

CONTACT: Helen “Homefries” Matthews, Communications Director, City Life/Vida Urbana, 617-784-1731, [email protected], or Isaac Simon Hodes, Co-Director, Homes For All Massachusetts, [email protected]

WHO: Residents facing eviction as federal and state-level eviction protections are set to expire, and supporters

VISUALS: Signs, banners, short theater skits, and speeches by residents facing eviction

WHAT: This afternoon, dozens of renters facing eviction and their supporters will rally to prevent mass evictions across the Commonwealth. The federal eviction moratorium is slated to end on June 30th. Even earlier, on June 15th, a state-wide emergency measure known as Chapter 257 is also set to expire. Chapter 257 prevents the eviction of families waiting for determinations on their rental aid applications.

Today’s rally will feature first-hand testimonies from Massachusetts residents who’ve been able to successfully stave off eviction in court by leveraging these protections. The disappearance of these protections could lead to their eviction in coming weeks.

Massachusetts’ eviction crisis has been growing since Baker allowed evictions to start again last October. Landlords have filed about 17,000 evictions in court, most of which are still in process but are likely to culminate in near-future evictions. Many eviction cases have already come to a head – judges have given Massachusetts landlords the green light to evict about 2,500 households who couldn’t pay their rent.

On the horizon are thousands of additional evictions and foreclosures for non-payment. About 45,000 renters and homeowners are behind on their rent or mortgage and worry about eviction or foreclosure in the next couple months, according to latest data from the U.S. Census. Rental aid has been distributed slowly and millions of dollars of federal funds are still making their way to Massachusetts, yet unspent.

As eviction cases have continued to pile up, a vocal coalition of grassroots groups called Homes For All Massachusetts has for months been urging the passage of the Covid Housing Equity Bill at the State House. The bill will prevent non-emergency evictions such as those for non-payment or no cause while ensuring equitable and efficient distribution of rental aid. It will also protect homeowners from foreclosure.

Letting eviction protections expire soon will only make the crisis worse, says Homes For All Massachusetts, the housing justice coalition calling today’s rally.

“The expiration of federal and state protections from eviction is one-two punch that could cause a spike in homelessness across the state. Serious intervention at the state-level is the only way to stop mass evictions now,” said Alex Ponte-Capellan, a housing justice organizer with City Life/Vida Urbana, one of the coalition’s organizational members.

“Working class Black, Brown and immigrant renters and homeowners continue to be in a housing emergency in Boston and across Massachusetts, even while the Governor is ending the public health emergency,” said Steve Meacham, Coordinator of Organizing at City Life/Vida Urbana. “State lawmakers must keep eviction protections alive and pass the Covid Housing Equity Bill immediately,” he added.