EXPERIENCE “THRESH & HOLD” AT BOSTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS

A multimedia experience centered around a new book of poetry

Marlanda Dekine is Boston Center for the Arts’ Shirley Graham du Bois Creative in Residence poet. On March 13, at 4 pm, they will be sharing a live performance, “book of poems re-coded into a collaborative ceremony of composed and improvisational music, dance, poetry, and short film.” The performance is built around their new book of poetry, “Thresh & Hold,” which features a writer who is a “spirit-led poet obsessed with ancestry, memory, and the process of staying within one’s own body.” Boston Center for the Arts offered this description of what themes the event will tackle:

“Movement of family and broken family. Those who migrated and those who stayed. What does the land remember and hear? Movement of personal healing and reflection in order to return ‘home’ to self and family.”

Collaborating artists involved with Thresh & Hold include dancer Victoria Lynn Awkward of VLA Dance, South Carolina filmmaker Mahkia Greene, North Carolina composer Brittany J. Green, and Cuban pianist Zahili Gonzalez Zamora.