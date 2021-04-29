Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

CURRENT STREET EDITION

DIG 23.06 – 4/25/21

FIRED MARRIOTT COPLEY WORKERS BOYCOTT THE HOTEL

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

Via Facebook.

Former employees demand return to work after having served at the hotel for decades.

What: Former Marriott Copley workers call for a boycott of their previous employer. Families at the Marriott Copley Place, the second biggest hotel in Boston, are struggling to pay their mortgages, feed their families, and potentially, find new employment after being fired in September of 2020. Former Marriott Copley workers are calling for guests and groups not to stay at the hotel until the hotel agrees to bring back fired workers when business returns and provide full severance.

When: Friday, April 30, 2021 from 10:00am-11:00am

Where: Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116

Who: Fired Marriott Copley hotel workers, UNITE HERE Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn

Why: Family members who used to work at the Marriott Copley Place, the second biggest hotel in Boston, are struggling to pay their mortgages, feed their families, and potentially, find new employment. Former Marriott Copley workers are calling for their return to work if and when business returns.

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

FIRED MARRIOTT COPLEY WORKERS BOYCOTT THE HOTEL

FIRED MARRIOTT COPLEY WORKERS BOYCOTT THE HOTEL

CITY COUNCIL PASSESS ORDINANCE RESTRICTING WEAPONS USED BY THE POLICE

CITY COUNCIL PASSESS ORDINANCE RESTRICTING WEAPONS USED BY THE POLICE

SEPTUAGENARIANS AGAINST GENTRIFICATION. A JAMAICA PLAIN STORY.

SEPTUAGENARIANS AGAINST GENTRIFICATION. A JAMAICA PLAIN STORY.

NEW MASS REOPENING PLANS INCLUDE VENUES AND SINGING

NEW MASS REOPENING PLANS INCLUDE VENUES AND SINGING

DON’T GET YOUR HOPES UP TOO HIGH FOR A “BOSTON CANNABIS FESTIVAL” NEXT WEEKEND

DON’T GET YOUR HOPES UP TOO HIGH FOR A “BOSTON CANNABIS FESTIVAL” NEXT WEEKEND

SILVER SURFER AND THE SILVER LINING

SILVER SURFER AND THE SILVER LINING