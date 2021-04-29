FIRED MARRIOTT COPLEY WORKERS BOYCOTT THE HOTEL

Former employees demand return to work after having served at the hotel for decades.

What: Former Marriott Copley workers call for a boycott of their previous employer. Families at the Marriott Copley Place, the second biggest hotel in Boston, are struggling to pay their mortgages, feed their families, and potentially, find new employment after being fired in September of 2020. Former Marriott Copley workers are calling for guests and groups not to stay at the hotel until the hotel agrees to bring back fired workers when business returns and provide full severance.

When: Friday, April 30, 2021 from 10:00am-11:00am

Where: Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116

Who: Fired Marriott Copley hotel workers, UNITE HERE Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn

Why: Family members who used to work at the Marriott Copley Place, the second biggest hotel in Boston, are struggling to pay their mortgages, feed their families, and potentially, find new employment. Former Marriott Copley workers are calling for their return to work if and when business returns.