FOOD JUSTICE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND

“We need to re-imagine food justice from the roots up.”

Boston City Councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu is hosting a series of community events that extends through this weekend, all around the issue of food justice.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a variety of vulnerabilities and disparities embedded within the food system, according to the Wu campaign. It has led to the site of empty grocery store shelves, racial disparities in mortality rates, hundreds of people visiting food banks, the closing down of local restaurants, and the laying off of food service workers. Wu has said that it is critical for Boston to address this issue.

“Food touches our lives every single day, and it connects us to the broader systems that shape our world, from jobs and the economy, to our climate and health,” Wu said. “As the COVID-19 crisis has made all too clear, these systems have been failing us. To meet this moment, we need to reimagine food justice from the roots up—for pandemic relief, public health, workers rights, and racial and economic justice.”

With the series of events, Wu will speak with local community members, the whole time partnering with residents and activists in order to tailor policy solutions related to the subject of food justice.

On October 8, the Wu campaign held a Mission Hill Outdoors Organizing Party, at McLaughlin Playground Green Space. This weekend, Wu will host two more events, a Community Standout and another Organizing Party. The information for the two can be found below:

Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Boston Public Market/Haymarket Community Standout

100 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02108

Sunday, October 11th, 2020 at 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Mattapan Outdoor Organizing Party

Almont Park, 40 Almont St, Mattapan, MA 02126