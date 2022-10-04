For October, Scare Leave Has Been Transformed Into Shore Leave

Featuring a “Spider Cave,” a “Bat Cave,” and of course amazing drinks

It’s already Oct. 4, so by now most hardcore Halloween heads already have their apartments decked out in orange and black and have begun to wear those colors plus their best frightening skull rings in public.

And if you’re one of those dark enthusiasts, you’re probably not only gearing up for haunted house season, but also looking for bars and restaurants that play along this early. Spots like Shore Leave in the South End …

For this whole month, the “tropical hideaway” and sushi spot “transforms into Scare Leave, a Halloween popup featuring hundreds of Halloween decorations … featuring seasonal cocktails served black glasses [and] drinks will include a Halloween twist.” You can “expect flavors like pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, coconut and passionfruit; large format cocktails will be served in trick or treat pails.”

Meanwhile, “inside, Shore Leave has been transformed into a spooky speakeasy.” Their “Spider Cave” is a “featured section of the restaurant covered in hordes of spiders, spiderwebs, and lights,” while the bar has become their “Bat Cave,” complete “with swarms of bats hanging from the seating.”

Not enough? Then you’ll want to check out their “MarGHOULritaville” section, which has “several skeletons wasting away in the back of the bar on an eternal vacation.”

And to complement so much fright, the bar is bringing the surf rock band the Electric Heaters on Oct. 6 and Oct. 27, and also having a Halloween Drag Night on Oct. 30 and an Industry Halloween Night on Halloween.