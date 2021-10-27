FORMER COUNCILOR TITO JACKSON’S DISPENSARY LOOKS AMAZING. AND YOU CAN HAVE A PIECE OF IT.

A “classic cannabis dispensary space” with a “high-end product gallery,” “concierge floor,” “art and music gallery,” and “rooftop cocktail bar complete with views of Boston’s skyline.”

Way back in 2017, when former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson was running for mayor, he told Dig contributor Mike Crawford, “I look at the cannabis industry as part of the innovation economy, and we need to think of it in the same way as we treat startups and the same way as we think of them with the economic upside. I also think there is an opportunity for equity.”

Jackson continued, “I want to see Boston-based businesses sprout up, businesses run by women and people of color. I’d also like to see a cooperative run by people with [criminal records]. We need to define success as real inclusion and ownership. I think we should be open to it and explore it, and the best place to do it is with a ballot question. We are talking about grown folks, for adults.”

Needless to say, Jackson didn’t become mayor of the Hub. But he did follow his instincts on the cannabis front—first with a potential venture in Mattapan that didn’t come to fruition, and now with an incredible project in Faneuil Hall that is moving ahead.

For his Apex Noire dispensary, Jackson is raising community capital on Mainvest, the “investment marketplace” that also worked with Allston venue Great Scott to raise more than $345,000 during the pandemic. Jackson aims to raise $250,000. According to a media statement:

“Part cannabis dispensary and wholly an experience, Apex Noire is set to become Boston’s premiere legal marijuana destination. Set in a multi floor space, Apex Noire aims to provide an upscale and versatile retail cannabis experience. Guests will be invited into a classic cannabis dispensary space, make their way up to a high-end product gallery, ascend to a concierge floor where professionals will guide on product choices fit for specific needs, wander through an art and music gallery, and, finally end at a rooftop cocktail bar complete with views of Boston’s skyline.”

Learn more about Apex Noire’s crowdfund at mainvest.com/b/verdant-reparative-boston.