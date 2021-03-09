FORMER MARRIOTT COPLEY WORKERS WILL PROTEST OUTSIDE OLD EMPLOYER

Marriott Copley employees tossed out in the middle of pandemic demand fair treatment after decades of service.

What: In rain or shine, former Marriott Copley workers have continued to voice their pain after being fired. After surviving on unemployment since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marriott Copley workers were shocked and horrified to learn their furlough was permanent. In September, over 230 Marriott Copley workers were fired. They were not offered the chance to return to work when the crisis was over, but instead told they could reapply, losing decades of service they put into Marriott. To add insult to injury, many fired workers were offered less than half of the severance pay they had expected after years of loyalty and hard work due to a sudden change in policy. Six months after their termination, former Marriott Copley workers are still fighting for their home for decades to do the right thing. Although the Marriott Copley workers are not union members, UNITE HERE Local 26 is supporting them in their fight for just treatment.

When: Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 11:00am-12:00pm

Where: Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116

Who: Recently fired Marriott Copley hotel workers

Why: Families at the Marriott Copley Place, the second biggest hotel in Boston, are struggling to pay their mortgages, feed their families, and potentially, find new employment. Former Marriott Copley workers are calling for their return to work if and when business returns.

With over 8,000 union and nonunion Boston hotel workers unemployed, the members of UNITE HERE Local 26 are calling on the Massachusetts government to provide some peace of mind for thousands of regional hotel workers. With protections in place, Massachusetts could allow hotel workers to return to their positions once the COVID-19 crisis is over, if and when their positions return.