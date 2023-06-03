FOTOBOM: BACKSEAT LOVERS + FIELD MEDIC @ ROADRUNNER

I’ve been to a few sold out shows at Roadrunner but have yet to see a pre-doors opening line that stretched from the entrance on Guest St, wrapped down Life St and nearly reached North Beacon. Since there were still 30 minutes until doors as I walked past, I’m sure people were standing on North Beacon at 7PM. I asked the first person in line what time they got there and 7AM was the answer. Damn! The vast majority of the pre-doors queue would have thick black X’s on their hands and I have to hand it to the kids for their ardor and enthusiasm for the bands they love. Field Medic (aka Kevin Patrick Sullivan) got some of the biggest cheers I’ve seen thrown an opener’s way in quite some time. Flanked by a bassist to his right and a drummer/sometimes guitarist on his left, the mulleted singer sang folk-style songs that have been a million times by others but he certainly had a strong connection with the crowd.

Backseat Lovers had an even more vocal response as they took the stage under a white tented canopy and red light. The quartet from Utah rocked out convincingly, and showed they understand the history by playing two songs from legendary forebearers (Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash). I first caught wind of the band when they scorched the Quad Stage at Newport Folk last year and for those lucky enough to catch their first local show at The Sinclair in 2021, well it’s safe to say they won’t be playing anything nearly as cozy for the foreseeable future. Photos of both bands below.

Backseat Lovers:

Field Medic: