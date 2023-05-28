FOTOBOM: BOSTON CALLING DAY 2 PHOTOS

Day 2 of Boston Calling was the day the kids took over. Sure, Boomer and Boomer-adjacent music fans were happy to see Alanis Morissette and The Flaming Lips (the robot-shaped pink confetti was a definite Wayne Coyne moment), but the crowd response generated by performances of Mt. Joy, Declan McKenna, Fletcher and especially Noah Kahan (aka self-proclaimed as Jewish Capaldi) was electrifying; tear-streaked cheeks and full-throated singalongs were the name of the game. The Lumineers surprisingly had the hearts of this younger generation as well, closing out the main stage with a raucous campfire song set. Energy coursed through the sets of Actor|Observer and Q Tip Bandits and The Aces survived sound issues and made their first song an instrumental. Photos of the bands below:

The Lumineers:

Alanis Morissette:

The Flaming Lips:

Noah Kahan:

Mt. Joy:

Joy Oladokun:

The Aces:

Fletcher:

Declan McKenna:

Loveless:

Chrysalis:

Q Tip Bandits:

Actor|Observer:

Neemz:

Random scenes: