FOTOBOM: BOSTON CALLING DAY 2 PHOTOS

Day 2 of Boston Calling was the day the kids took over. Sure, Boomer and Boomer-adjacent music fans were happy to see Alanis Morissette and The Flaming Lips (the robot-shaped pink confetti was a definite Wayne Coyne moment), but the crowd response generated by performances of Mt. Joy, Declan McKenna, Fletcher and especially Noah Kahan (aka self-proclaimed as Jewish Capaldi) was electrifying; tear-streaked cheeks and full-throated singalongs were the name of the game. The Lumineers surprisingly had the hearts of this younger generation as well, closing out the main stage with a raucous campfire song set. Energy coursed through the sets of Actor|Observer and Q Tip Bandits and The Aces survived sound issues and made their first song an instrumental. Photos of the bands below:
The Lumineers:
Alanis Morissette:
The Flaming Lips:
Noah Kahan:
Mt. Joy:
Joy Oladokun:
The Aces:
Fletcher:
Declan McKenna:
Loveless:
Chrysalis:
Q Tip Bandits:
Actor|Observer:
Neemz:
Random scenes:
Primarily based in Boston, Massachusetts, Tim Bugbee is no stranger to traveling throughout the country or overseas to capture the best live music photos.