FOTOBOM: JULIA JACKLIN @ THE PARADISE

Laryngitis felled the planned show a few weeks ago but Julia Jacklin made sure she played The Paradise before heading back home to summer in Australia. At least she didn’t have to play through a stomach ulcer like her Great Scott some years back, which she claimed was her worst show ever. When someone raised their arm after she asked if any were attendance, she quickly apologized. No apologies needed tonight! Support by Mimi Gilbert, who did double duty playing bass with Jacklin’s band.

Julia Jacklin:

Mimi Gilbert: