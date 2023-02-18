FOTOBOM: LEATHER LUNG, KIND + SWAMPHEAD @ MIDDLE EAST UPSTAIRS

Friday metal night at Middle East Upstairs was a hoot and a holler; local stoners Leather Lung are putting the finishing mixes on their soon-to-be released record and road tested some of the songs last night, all bathed in the psychedelic glow courtesy of The Dregs Liquid Light Show. The verdict? Strap in when this mother hits, because it’s gonna knock on your ass. Support from KIND and Swamphead made for a top to bottom killer night. Photos of the bands below:

Leather Lung:

KIND:

Swamphead: