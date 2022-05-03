Lucius made their mark on the music world when 2013 saw the release of Wildewoman, a brash, self-assertive splash into the indie world whose cover art made people question whether Freud was misquoted. Did he say cigar or ice cream cone? Anyways, when they aren’t busy singing background vocals for Roger Waters or meticulously planning their next sartorial display, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig also get around to creating their own music, and they brought the sequins and dance party out to Roadrunner last weekend.

Newly-dropped Second Nature ups the dance-glam party, and it would have been fitting had Khruangbin or LCD Soundsystem left one of their gigantic disco balls for the band to splay splintered shards of light throughout the venue. As it was, the crowd didn’t mind and got their Friday night groove on; some applied for and got the VIP groove package by being invited to get on stage and display their moves towards the end of the show. Props for a knowing nod to local hero Donna Summer for closing it out via “I Feel Love.”

Opener Charlie Hickey provided the support, and while it wasn’t offensive, the material never rose above an open mic night at a university coffee house.