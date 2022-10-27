FOTOBOM: METRIC + SECRET MACHINES AT HOUSE OF BLUES

What’s the best way to chase away the lingering clouds and fog that seem to have become a chronic companion to our city? Hit ’em with a blast of high energy dance rock, and that’s exactly what Metric did. Playing songs from their newest Doomscroller record and peppering in a generous supply from their past, they even worked in a couple of acoustic songs where just Emily Haines finally stood mostly still while she sang “Twilight Galaxy” and “Combat Baby” with Jimmy Shaw on guitar. Saving “Black Sheep” and “Breathing Underwater” to close out their performance wasn’t a surprise but felt like the right payoff.

Secret Machines is a band I’ve not thought about for a pretty long time and I was surprised to learn they were supporting Metric for this tour. My google skills tells me that they haven’t played Boston since 2008 but last month they dropped a self-titled record and sounded pretty good, much like what Interpol with a Tubeway Army cassette stuck in their tour van would sound like if they decided to make a record after the conclusion of the tour.