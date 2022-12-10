FOTOBOM: SCISSORFIGHT, GOZU BRAIN FAMINE AND JIM HEALEY CELEBRATE GRAYSKULL BOOKING’S 9TH ANNIVERSARY

Aaron Gray is a busy man, but last night he had a chance to enjoy the fruits of his labor once the music started. A huge part of bringing excellent metal bands to town, locals Scissorfight, Gozu and Jim Healey helped celebrate his efforts while Kerry Quirk spun some tunes between set changes. Healey brought just his acoustic guitar and strong voice to kick things off, and then it was Weymouth’s Brain Famine to grind out some ugly (in the best way possible) death metal. Gozu was next to step up the attack, and that they did. Fresh off a European tour, the quartet was on fire, supercharged riffs from Doug Sherman’s guitar combining nicely with Marc Gaffney’s soulful vocals while the rhythm section of Joseph Grotto and drummer Seth Botos were locked in tighter than a federal prisoner. Looking forward to their new record, as should you.

Once the opening strains of “Fistful of Dollars” faded into the air, Doug Aubin made his way on stage with a giant flag and the shit went down. Singing into a mic with a crumpled dome, you could tell these NH natives meant business and they made that abundantly clear. Granite State Destroyers indeed! Thanks for the first nine years Aaron and looking forward to more.

