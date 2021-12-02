The Allman Brothers used to do a multi-show residency at NYC’s Beacon Theatre and played over 250 times there over the course of the band’s storied career. As part of the latter day lineup, perhaps Derek Trucks suggested to his wife Susan Tedeschi that they should start a similar tradition in Boston, where she grew up. They’ve got a lot of catching up to do as this hometown residency at the venerable Orpheum Theatre only started in 2016, but if tonight’s kickoff show was any example, they have plenty of gas in the tank to keep this an annual tradition.

I bet Guitar Player duels at their house would be fun to watch; Trucks is no stranger to accolades from the press and from the public, but Tedeschi can surely navigate a fret board with confidence and flair, and together their guitars are a perfect match for the soul and blues sound that’s a hallmark of the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Bringing along ten of their friends, the sound was full and rich with a double drummer attack reminiscent of the Allman Brothers’ duo of Derek’s uncle Butch teamed up with Jaimoe Johanson and featured a brass trio and three backup singers who all took turns singing lead on various songs as well.

The last record that the band recorded was a tribute to Derek and The Dominos, a band Eric Clapton formed with Duane Allman and as legend has it, took their name via inspiration of Derek himself. A couple of classic songs were played tonight, the sublime “Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad” as well as the broken-hearted love song “Bell Bottom Blues.” Tossing in other covers by Neil Young (“Helpless”), John Prine (“Angel From Montgomery”) and others, they proved their own songwriting prowess with the blistering “Shame” and first set closer of “Idle Wind” where Trucks showed his impressive skills. The lucky ticket holders for the rest of the run are in for some treats!