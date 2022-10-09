Free Hot Dogs For Life If You Get This Tattoo

“A guest came in to showcase her freshly-tattooed forearm … This dedication inspired the management to launch the initiative.”

We’ve seen a lot of clever off-the-wall promotions before. Some have involved hot dogs; others have brought tattoos into the mix. But this is the first one that incorporates both of those Dig favorites.

To boost the profile of their new Sil Dogs menu, legendary Allston corner dive the Silhouette Lounge is “offering free hot dogs for life for anyone who gets a permanent tattoo that has the Sil’s branding on it, be it the logo, their name, or signature artwork including a rat drinking a beer with ‘Silhouette Lounge’ under it.”

Sounds simple enough. And it seems like it would be well worth it if you live in the area; god knows we all have a stupid tattoo or three already, so why not get fed off that shit?

From the crew at the Sil: “After the Sil reopened in February, an employee created a funny sticker featuring the rat. Months passed and one day, a guest came in to showcase her freshly-tattooed forearm featuring part of the sticker. This dedication inspired the Sil’s management to launch this ‘Free Hot Dogs for Life’ initiative.”

There’s not much fine print either. Just, “Anyone who goes under the ink needle to show their indelible love for the Sil will get a free hot dog per visit for life. Due to high demand, should the Sil run out when you come in one day to collect, they’ll make it up next visit with double dogs.”

We’ll consider it, but of course, the popcorn is still free either way as long as you’re draining beers.