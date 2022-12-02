Free Show Honoring Drummer Jay Potts At The Magic Room This Sunday

“We lost one of Boston’s finest people and our ‘Brother of Boom’—let’s celebrate his life together”

On Oct. 13, Boston mainstay drummer and beloved friend to many in the Mass music community Jay “Potts” Potocsky was found dead in his Worcester apartment.

As his friend and fellow musician Dave Tree tells us, “He was going to record that day with his new band Holy Smoke up in Maine but when he didn’t show up or answer his phone the situation turned to the worse. His body was found by his friend JD who traveled from Maine to check up on him.”

Jay was born in Connecticut and made a name for himself in Boston as a solid drummer in bands like Skin, Big Catholic Guilt, and C60.

“He was very much part of the music scene in Boston, loved by all those that knew him,” Tree adds. “Jay had returned from Las Vegas a year ago to live in Worcester and play music again in the area and was recording with a new band at the time of his passing.”

On Sunday, Dec. 4 Jay’s friends are throwing a free show in his honor at the Magic Room in Norwood. No surprise that the lineup is totally stacked, with music by Tree, Holy Smoke, Linda Viens, Dan Coughlin, Keith Bennett, Rob Zammarachi, and members of Skin and C60.

“Jay’s family and closest friends all invite you to come celebrate Jay’s life and rich musical legacy with us” the flyer reads. “We lost one of Boston’s finest people and our ‘Brother of Boom’ Jay Potts, let’s celebrate his life together and share the love with his family and friends.”