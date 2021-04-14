FULL PARKING ENFORCEMENT RETURNS TO BOSTON, BLUEBIKES STILL AVAIL FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS

“As warmer weather comes, it’s important that we take the necessary steps to keep our streets clean.”

New Boston Mayor Kim Janey has been moving quickly on a number of fronts, calling for changes everywhere from the Boston Police Department to Boston Public Schools. Depending on the audience, some initiatives have been popular, while others may not prove to be such crowd-pleasers, necessary as they may be.

That’s right folks, parking amnesty is loosening up, so it may be time to get your paperwork and stickers in order. Consider this a public service announcement for those of you who live in Boston proper and have yet to give up your keys, delivered via the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) via Mayor Janey via your friends at the Dig.

We even broke the info from the city into bullet points for you:

Starting Tuesday, April 20, parking enforcement will return citywide, including towing during posted street sweeping and for parking in spaces without an appropriate resident sticker. Also, BTD will not be ticketing residents with an expired inspection sticker until May 31.

Additionally, on April 20, the Boston Transportation Department’s ticket amnesty for healthcare workers will expire. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, BTD announced that healthcare workers could have non-public safety violations dismissed upon appeal if the ticket was received while working. The intent of the program was to assist local healthcare workers as they dealt with the public health emergency.

The City of Boston and its municipal partners in Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville will continue to offer all essential workers in metro Boston a free 90-day pass for the public bike share system, Bluebikes. More information is available at boston.gov/bike-share.

Boston residents with resident parking permits will continue to be allowed to park at meters within their neighborhood without having to abide by the time limits or pay the meter.

BTD will resume ticketing for expired disability placards/plates starting on May 31. The Registry of Motor Vehicles is only processing requests for disability placards/plates by mail.