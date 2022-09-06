Get Your Bike and Bullhorn Ready For the Car-Free Day Rebel Ride

“Imagine a city for people, free from the polluting, dangerous, noisy and climate altering automobile.”

If you follow progressive politics and read outlets like the Dig, then you’re probably familiar with Extinction Rebellion, the progressive environmental front that engages in all sorts of nonviolent civil disobedience. It’s a global movement—some of their members were recently arrested protesting inside the House of Commons in the UK—and they’ve been active in New England as well, with demonstrations of all shapes and sizes.

With World Car Free Day coming up on Sept. 22, Extinction Rebellion is teaming up with Car Free Boston for a rare event that they are informing the press and public about ahead of time so people can join in (as opposed to a pop-up protest or secret direct action). Noting how “the private car is responsible for around 24% of greenhouse gas pollution in Mass,” that “if SUVs were a country they would rank seventh in CO2 impact,” and how “vehicle pollution in the Northeast is responsible for thousands of premature deaths per year,” they’re hosting this year’s World Car Free Day Rebel Ride

starting in Copley Square.

“This is part of a long tradition of the car free movement that has led cities and their citizens to prioritize pedestrians, cyclists and public transit over the private automobile,” according to the organizers. “[The groups] will take part this year and imagine a city for people, free from the polluting, dangerous, noisy and climate altering automobile.

“Join us for a tour of the city by bike, scooter, rollerblades and skateboards!”

Updates, route map, and more info at xrboston.org and carfreeboston.org