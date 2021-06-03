GET YOUR OUTFITS READY, IT’S TIME TO HIT SOME SHOWS AROUND MASS

Does anybody want to meet us at the Burren for Jason Anick and the Gypsy Jazz All-Stars?

Let’s get right to it. Does anybody want to meet us at the Burren for Jason Anick and the Gypsy Jazz All-Stars? They’ll be at the legendary Somerville bar with Henry Acker, Max O’Rourke, and Greg Toro on June 6. Can’t make that one? They also have a bluegrass brunch for you to experience now that you are back out in the world, as well as the Baker Thomas Band on June 10 and a bunch of other locals in the coming weeks.

In Boston, City Winery is also up and active with a roster of awesome musicians, plus you can drop by their pop-up on Dewey Square for some r&r with friends (who are vaccinated, hopefully). At the venue, on June 11 they will host the Push Stars, “Boston alternative popsters led by songwriter/vocalist/guitarist Chris Trapper, with bassist/keyboardist Dan McLoughlin and drummer Ryan MacMillan rounding out the lineup.” In August, they’ll have Ari Hest and Clem Snide on the main stage.

Since outdoors is the preferred place to be for many, you’ll want to check the schedules at the region’s open-air venues, maybe starting with the Leader Bank Pavilion (yes, the giant gorgeous spot on Northern Ave that used to be called Bank of America Pavilion). If you’ve never been, we seriously recommend splurging, even for an artist you are on the fence about. We’re especially anticipating: Modest Mouse (Aug. 6), Lindsey Sterling (Aug. 17), Megadeth and Lamb of God (Sept. 13), PRIMUS (Sept. 24), and Machine Gun Kelly (Sept. 15).

Also outside, we’re looking forward to DJ Why Sham with Red Shaydez, Malia the Model, CakeSwagg, and Brandie Blaze at the Roxbury Poetry Fest on June 5. That’s going down in Nubian Square at 7pm, and Why Sham will also spin at the Trans Resistance March, Vigil and Pride Fest by the Franklin Park Trails in JP on June 12. It’s only a matter of time before a lot of local hip-hop shows start popping up again—we’re asking around, so check back in our next issue—but this is a fantastic start.

Speaking of Pride, the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus (BGMC) recently announced a “30-minute showcase of inspiring and joyful songs that celebrate LGBTQ dignity and diversity” that will air on WCVB Channel 5 on June 12 and 13. “The concert, a celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, will feature the premiere of BGMC’s latest virtual video, ‘This Is Me,’ along with appearances by Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Kim Janey.”

“Even though we can’t perform live due to the pandemic, we’re bursting with Pride because we still get to share our music with the masses during this special month,” BGMC Music Director Reuben M. Reynolds III said. “We’re thrilled to be partnering once again with WCVB Channel 5 for this unique celebration of the LGBTQ community.” “BGMC is still here, still queer, and we can’t wait to celebrate Pride the way we always do—with music that showcases LGBTQ life in all of its diversity, fabulousness, and connection,” BGMC Executive Director Craig Coogan added. “Especially in a pandemic, Pride marches on.”

Venue show announcements also keep on coming, to the point that we are trying on new outfits in the mirror for major events like the Ballroom Thieves at the Sinclair in mid- … July? That’s right around the corner, right? Plus it’s two nights, so we need two tickets and two outfits. Noted.

On the merch, gear, and style front, Mass native Termanology announced the partnership of a lifetime—with Gang Starr. Term’s Good Dad Gang clothing line, which we profiled in the Dig in 2019, introduced a new collection with the icon DJ Premier, with whom he has collaborated on multiple tracks. Of course, Gang Starr’s other half, GURU (RIP), grew up in Boston, and you will likely see the cross-branded hats and tees around the Hub this summer. Unlike Termanology and Gang Starr’s music, though, the new gear sold out quickly, so you may have to wait for the next batch to cop yours.