GUERILLA OPERA PRESENTS “THE COLONY”

The performance is an official selection of The Guerilla Underground

A live streamed production of “The Colony,” presented by Guerilla Opera, will take place on March 11 and will be available on demand through May 31. The opera was written by Anna Lindemann and Emma Komlos-Hrobsky. In addition, Lindemann composed the music and will be performing alongside soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon and pianist Ryan MacEvoy McCullough. On March 11, there will also be a Zoom after party with games and giveaways. Guerilla Opera is a group that commissions and re-imagines new, experimental works for its own, unique ensemble of artists. They strive to champion cutting edge music, eschew stereotypical traditions of opera, and “examine stories through culturally focused and contemporary lenses.”

Guerilla Opera offered a description of what “The Colony” is like as a production:

“‘The Colony’ is an opera-theater performance about sisterhood and the evolution of communication in two of the most social creatures on earth: ants and humans. Informed by scientific research on ant colonies, ‘The Colony’ ventures into speculative fiction and includes projected animations and video, spoken performance, and music for soprano, keyboard, and electronics. Funny, poignant, enlightening, and just the right amount of strange, ‘The Colony’ aims to kindle a sense of awe and understanding of our diverse biological world, while using the ant colony as a lens to reflect on the ever-present challenge of human connection.”