GUERILLA UNDERGROUND: “THE CELLOS’ DIALOGUE”

A part of the Guerilla Underground, a virtual speakeasy experience and performance series

Guerilla Opera is a group that commissions and reenvisions new experimental works, championing cutting edge music. In over 14 seasons, they have premiered over 25 operas by 19 composers. On Feb. 11, from 7:30-9:30 pm, they will be holding “The Cellos’ Dialogue,” a “multidisciplinary play that explores a form to accommodate physically challenged performers.” Guerilla Opera’s website offers this description:

“It tells the story of a woman from the Middle East who has immigrated to America and suddenly finds herself struggling with an unexpected pregnancy. Musical experimentation, puppetry, projections, poetic language and action paint an expressionistic portrait of the womans tortured psyche as she wrestles with her circumstance. Performers in distinct spaces exercise an assortment of artistic practices to highlight the intercontinental conflicts endemic to the piece, both timely and personal, targeting issues such as war, gender identity and conflict, and abortion.”

The production features playwright and performer: Deniz Khateri, director: Yekta Khaghani, composer and sound designer: Bahar Royaee, set designer: Afsoon Pajoufar, lighting designer: Reza Behjat, costume, props and shadow puppet designer: Neda Kazemifar, video: Daniel Hess, colorist: Sepand Saedi, voice overs: Clifton Ingram, Catherine Hammer, recorded cello: Eden Rayz, and special thanks to: Samar Mirfendereski.

After the performance, there will be a Zoom after party with games and giveaways, if you purchase a VIP level ticket or bundle.

Buy tickets here.