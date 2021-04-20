Dig Bos

DIG 23.05 – 4/8/21

GUEST OPINION: NEW CLIMATE LAW CAN HELP US BUILD A GREENER SOMERVILLE

Somerville’s path to realizing carbon neutrality requires the concerted effort of City government and Somerville residents working together.

As we celebrate Earth Day this month, we remember that the greatest challenges facing humanity  require the cooperation of the entire global community. As the heroic efforts of our public health and  medical professionals to fight the pandemic continue, we must resolve to build a healthier, greener  future. Massachusetts has the opportunity to lead given the historic climate legislation passed into law last month that empowers our Commonwealth to reduce fossil fuel emissions to combat the threat of glacial melting and sea level rise along our coastlines and waterways. Somerville and municipalities  throughout the world must meet this challenge to combat the climate crisis by reducing our fossil fuel  emissions by 50% in 2030 and to net zero by 2050 or sooner. Working with progressive activists and  legislators throughout the Commonwealth, I co-authored the “Green New Deal for Massachusetts  Now”, securing the Democratic Party’s endorsement of the climate legislation, now law, and engaging  thousands of Somerville voters in support of it. Similarly, Somerville’s path to realizing carbon neutrality requires the concerted effort of City government and Somerville residents working together.

Somerville’s first step to carbon neutrality is transitioning to carbon-free, renewable energy. Somerville  residents, businesses, and government can immediately take advantage of renewable energy transfer  programs, such as CleanChoice Energy (cleanchoiceenergy.com), at costs comparable to fossil fuel derived energy. These opt-in programs power homes through 100% renewable wind and solar energy  from regional sources and help finance construction of new wind turbines and solar farms while  reducing fossil fuel emissions. Our new climate law also requires our local electric utilities to increase  their share of renewable energy by at least 3% per year starting in 2025. Somerville non-profits in food  security, homelessness, and emergency shelter can also take advantage of a newly created grant  program to finance installation of solar energy technology on their buildings. It will take thirty years to  build enough wind and solar to replace fossil fuel power altogether, so Somerville City government  needs to do its part by incentivizing inclusion of solar panels in new construction.

Somerville needs to become more energy efficient too. The new climate law in Massachusetts will  provide cities new standards for buildings with net-zero emissions and new efficiency standards for  home appliances. Somerville residents and businesses can also take advantage of cost-saving energy  efficiency improvements through programs such as Mass Save (masssave.com). Creation of new green  and street-side open spaces throughout Somerville accessible to residents, businesses, and local artists  also encourages greener local commerce supported by cyclists, pedestrian traffic, and public transit.

Somerville needs to transition to electric vehicles. Transportation is the largest source of fossil fuel  emissions, so transitioning to electric vehicles can go a long way to reduce our carbon footprint. The  new Massachusetts climate law requires that new electric vehicle charging stations be built and creates  a rebate program to reduce the cost of electric vehicle purchases. The City of Somerville should lead the  way by transitioning all of our City-owned vehicle fleets to electric by 2030. Somerville residents can do  their part too by purchasing hybrid gas/electric or electric vehicles when buying a new car, taking  advantage of the rebates when possible.

Somerville also needs buildings free of fossil fuels. The new Massachusetts climate law will create new  building standards for net-zero emissions that encourage use of electric heating and appliances, phasing  out use of natural gas, propane, and heating oil. Somerville residents can do their part by replacing their  aging fossil fuel heating systems with electric furnaces and water heaters and by participating in a newly  created pilot program to install geothermal heat pumps. The City of Somerville should lead the way by replacing all fossil fuel systems in City-owned buildings by 2030.

Lastly, Somerville needs more green jobs. The newly expanded Massachusetts Clean Energy Center  provides job training and grants to residents of newly-defined environmental justice communities and  local businesses to participate in clean energy programs. Somerville City government should actively  engage and assist our business leaders and diverse communities in pursuit of those grants and vital job  opportunities.

Creating a future free of climate crisis requires a thirty-year commitment of the entire global  community. Somerville can lead the way by bringing its City-owned infrastructure to carbon neutral by  2030 and empower its residents through knowledge, grants, and close partnership to build a greener  economy, one city at a time.

Justin Klekota is a candidate for Somerville City Council At-Large. You can learn more about him at electjustin.org.

