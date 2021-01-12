HALEY HOUSE TO HOST FIRST VIRTUAL SOUPER BOWL FUNDRAISER

The nonprofit will use homemade soup and art to support social change.

Haley House will be hosting its 13th annual Boston Souper Bowl fundraiser on February 14. While the “house of hospitality” has held this event for the last twelve years, this Valentine’s Day, it will be a virtual benefit for the first time. In the past, guests chose a handmade bowl crafted by MassArt students and faculty and sampled heartwarming soups, in support of Haley House’s cause. They would keep the bowl they selected as a reminder of the empty bowls in the world.

This year will be a little bit different. Guests register for a timeslot during which they will pick up their Souper Bowl package – a handmade bowl, a quart of soup, and bread. They can choose from a selection of six soups and the first 50 guests will be able to choose their own bowl. They will later join an online forum where they can talk about their bowls and soup. Chef partners for the event include Mei Mei, Future Chefs, The Food Project, and Haley House Bakery Café.

Haley House is an organization that “uses food with purpose and the power of community to break down barriers between people, empower individuals, and strengthen neighborhoods,” according to a press release. Located in Roxbury’s Nubian Square, they do work in the following categories: direct services, which include a soup kitchen and food pantry, permanent affordable housing, urban agriculture, education and training, and social enterprise.

Tickets cost $40 and will be available online at:

https://haleyhouse.org/updates/souperbowl13/