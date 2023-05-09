Here’s The Lineup For This Year’s Boston Comedy Festival. It’s Amazing

With Emo Philips, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Sonja Morgan, and so much more

Sure, we’re biased. We’ve been covering and loving the Boston Comedy Festival for like 100 years, but really, you should believe us when we tell you to believe them about what an extraordinary year this is.

The 2023 BCF will return from May 16 to May 20, with “over 75 artists including: Robert Kelly, Aqua Teen Hunger Force Live, Sonja Morgan (of Real Housewives of New York), Todd Barry, Emo Phillips, Zach Sherwin, Corey Rodrigues, Shane Mauss, Raanan Hershberg, Bethany Van Delft, Myq Kaplan, Karen Morgan, Emily Ruskowski, Erin Maguire, Tooky Kavanagh, Will Noonan, Jimmy Cash, Orlando Baxter, Dan Boulger and many more.”

Furthermore, as always, the “centerpiece of the Boston Comedy Festival is the Stand Up Comedy Competition, a contest to discover new and emerging comedians from around the world and help guide them to successful careers in the entertainment industry.” As the organizers explain, “from a field of hundreds of hopeful comedians, forty-eight contestants have been chosen to perform at the festival. That field will be narrowed down over the 5 day festival with eight comedians competing to receive a cash prize and to perform on the main stage, in front of comedy fans and industry insiders.”

The preliminary and semifinal rounds of the contest will be held at City Winery Boston, while “the winner of the Stand Up Competition will be decided at the 23rd Annual Boston Comedy Festival Gala” on May 20 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. That “show will be hosted by Jim McCue, whose DryBar special “nothing personal” which has had over 3 million views.” And “in addition to the Stand Up Comedy Competition,” they “will be presenting awards to our 2023 Honorees who join a distinguished group of previous award winners whose works define the art form and contribute to our rich cultural legacy.” They are: Comedian of the Year Honoree Joe List; Lifetime Achievement Honoree Brian Kiley; Lifetime Achievement in TV Award Honoree Topper Carew.

There’s also a Boston Comedy Festival All-Stars show at the Berklee Performance Center on May 19 will feature Bethany Van Delft, Corey Rodrigues, Raanan Hershberg, and the great Emo Phillips, an Aqua Teen Hunger Force panel at Berklee Performance Center on May 20, a show with Sonja Morgan of Real Housewives of New York at City Winery on May 20, and Robert Kelly and Friends at Emerson Cutler Majestic on May 20 as well.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Boston Comedy Festival back to Boston in May,” said Helen DiMarzio, the festival’s executive producer. “We have some amazing comedians lined up, and we’re sure they’ll deliver a hilarious experience for our audiences.”