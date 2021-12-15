HERE’S WHAT WE ARE DOING THROUGH THE NEW YEAR. COME JOIN US, WOULD YA!?!

From Charlestown Holiday Night Out to Ice Castles in New Hampshire

THU 12.16

anchors up

Charlestown Holiday Night Out

“The Anchor, Boston’s only multi-story public gathering space, performing and visual arts venue, open-air wine and beer garden and special event setting is getting in the spirit of the season. Determined to provide its guests with an outlet from the turbulence of 2021, in a fun and engaging environment, the Anchor is bringing its Winter Garden back for another holiday season! Patrons will stay warm with the Anchor’s heated igloos, outdoor heat lamps and complimentary blankets while enjoying a glass of hot apple cider, hot chocolate, tea, coffee, or perhaps a steaming glass of mulled sangria. The Anchor’s finely curated collection of local and international brews and robust wine selection will remain available as well, in addition to a full menu of delicious bites.” Also check out Navy Yard New Year at the Anchor featuring the same amenities.

[The Anchor, 1 Shipyard Pk., Charlestown. 5pm. theanchorboston.com]

SAT 12.18

occult classic

Demons, Monsters, and Pagans – The True Story of Christmas

“Nowadays most people know about Krampus—but there it’s so much more. In fact, the history of Christmas monsters is richer than those of Halloween. Join us for a Satanic look at the darker side of the holiday season. Thomas O’Brien Vallor is a seasoned Salem tour guide and host of The Satanic Tour! He has been educating the masses about Salem’s history and the occult for nearly 20 years. His tours filter his extensive knowledge of local history through a lens of experience as an interfaith occult minister, practicing witch, and the Satanic Temple member.”

[The Satanic Temple of Salem, 64 Bridge St., Salem. 7pm/$12. Tickets at salemartgallery.com]

SAT 12.18

old is the new new

Central Vintage Bazaar

“The Central Vintage Bazaar will feature a carefully curated collection of local businesses offering handmade gifts, vintage wares and more! Get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting an amazing array of local businesses. Tons of vintage clothing, streetwear, sneakers, vinyl vendors, live DJs.” And your pals from the Dig will be there too. Drop by and say hello.

[Starlight Square in Central Square, Cambridge. 12 – 5pm. stayhappening.com]

SAT 12.18

holiday sloshing

Night Shift Winter Market

“The Annex at the Everett Taproom will be transformed into a holiday market for one day only this season! Support local businesses and discover a variety of local artisans so you can give a one of a kind gift this season. Local vendors include: All She Wrote Books, Art Lab Everett, Barry’s Hot Sauce, Bullmoose Soft Goods, Charged Glassworks, Clay of the North, Coffee Bean Knitting, Dot Bee Co., JG Clay, Kaila Braley Pottery, Lionheart Confections, Ostara Birthwork & Botanicals, Tony’s Tulips, Tyed with Love, Workforce by Inseam. Brato will also be on site in addition to DJ Panda. The Night Shift Coffee cart will be in full effect as well with speciality hot cocoa for kids and eggnog lattes and chaiders for adults.”

[Night Shift Brewing Everett Taproom, 87 Santilli Hwy., Everett. 12pm. nightshiftbrewing.com]

SUN 12.19

brush bash

The Dripp That Stole Christmas

Dripp N’ Paint’s ugly Christmas sweater paint party. Includes: Paint supplies, canvas, and wine. Deluxe admission also includes a raffle entry.

[Nubian Gallery, 2164 Washington St., Boston. 5 – 8pm/$10 – $40. eventbrite.com]

1.7 – 2.5.22

resolution theater

SpeakEasy Stage Company’s People, Places & Things

“Boasting critically acclaimed, sold-out runs in both London and New York, the play tells the story of Emma, a thirty-something actress who thinks she is having the time of her life, until she finds herself in rehab. Though her first step is to admit she has a problem, Emma just wants to escape—through drugs, alcohol, performing – anything that allows her to avoid her own reality. To fight for her recovery, though, Emma will need to face the truth; yet she’s smart enough to know that there’s no such thing. And when intoxication feels like the only way to survive, how can she ever sober up? Norton winner David. R. Gammons (Hand to God, Necessary Monsters, The Motherf**ker with the Hat, Red, Blackbird) directs. The cast is Marianna Bassham, Kadahj Bennett, Darya Denisova, Evelyn Howe, Adrianne Krstansky, John Kuntz, Mal Malme, Nael Nacer, Shanelle Chloe Villegas, and Sharmarke Yusef.”

[Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont St., Boston. speakeasystage.com]

ONGOING

grove wall

Mentoring Murals

“Pairing celebrated Black muralists with artists is the focus of Now + There’s year-long, critically-acclaimed project, Mentoring Murals, with notable artists Johnetta Tinker and Susan Thompson and their new installation, ‘Deeply Rooted in the NeighborHOOD, homage to Allan Rohan Crite.’ ‘We wanted to show the different seasons and how families enjoy themselves,’ says Tinker. ‘The background is really a patchwork quilt and to see the figures on it really brought it alive,’ added Thompson. Now + There is a nonprofit organization bringing temporary, site-specific public art to all neighborhoods of Boston, in collaboration with Greater Grove Hall Main Streets and support from Breeze’s Laundromat LLC. The changing imagery and a mobile tour of all Grove Hall murals are available online.”

[345 Blue Hill Ave., Dorchester. Through February. nowandthere.org/tour]

ONGOING

cold throne

Ice Castles

“Ice Castles is an award-winning frozen attraction located in five cities across North America. The experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and much more.” At the “winter wonderland” in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, “ice artisans have begun growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to create the frozen attraction that draws tens of thousands of visitors to the Granite State each winter. Each day, ice artisans will harvest and hand-place up to 10,000 icicles to build the multi-acre ice castle and surrounding winter experience. In addition to the Instagrammable, man-made ice fortress, Ice Castles also features a snow tubing hill, Mystic Forest Light Walk, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and new this winter – an ice sculpture garden and an illuminated winter fairy village.”

[North Woodstock, New Hampshire. Jan. 2022 – weather permitting. icecastles.com]