HERE’S WHAT WE’RE DOING AS WE SHOP AND PARTY. COME ALONG WITH US …

From tree lightings to a beer garden shopping bonanza, here’s your holiday schedule

THU 12.2

cityskate

Boston Common Holiday Tree Lighting & Frog Pond Skating Spectacular

“The City of Boston’s signature holiday celebration returns as the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and title sponsor Province of Nova Scotia host the 80th Annual Boston Common Tree Lighting. Generations have enjoyed and continue to treasure Boston’s tree lighting celebration. Twenty-five thousand people of all ages attend the event, which has grown to include a festive stage show with nationally known talent. Lights on the tree—about 7,000 of them—go on at about 7:55pm, followed by lights on 80+ other trees throughout the Common and the Public Garden. Before the lighting event, a free ice-skating show featuring Theatre on Ice of Boston and national and international competitive skaters.”

[Boston Common, Visitor’s Information Center, 139 Tremont Street. 5pm/free/all ages.]

SAT 12.4

sound robin

Somerville Songwriter Sessions

Featuring Kirsten Manville, Mark Stepakoff, and Grace Morrison. “The concert will feature a solo set by each artist, followed by a round robin song swap. Somerville Songwriter Sessions at the Armory Cafe presents contemporary folk singer/songwriters in concert, on the first Saturday of each month. The Armory Cafe features live music in an intimate setting, a menu featuring sandwiches, soups, desserts and coffees, and plenty of free parking.”

[Somerville Armory Cafe, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville. 7:30pm/$10 (suggested donation). artsatthearmory.org/cafe / facebook.com/SomervilleSongwriterSessions]

FRI 12.10

heavy metal

Solstice by Nancy Selvage

“Nancy Selvage’s sculptures vibrate with visual energy, evoke atmospheric conditions, and respond to the impact of climate on our psyche. Constructed from perforated metal sheets cut into abstract shapes, Selvage twists, bends, and layers the material to create animated three-dimensional forms. Illusive surfaces fracture light and envelop ephemeral spaces with moiré patterns that oscillate with the slightest shift in the viewer’s perspective. This exhibition features work that responds to the Winter Solstice/New Year’s cycle with an acute awareness of our perilous climate crisis.”

[Boston Sculptors Gallery, 486 Harrison Ave., Boston. Dec. 10 – Jan. 23, Wed–Sun, 11am–5pm. nancyselvage.com for reception times and appointments.]

SAT 12.11 – SUN 12.12 & 12.18-12.19

holiday cheers

Jack’s Abby German Christmas Market

“For two consecutive weekends, Jack’s Abby is transforming their Beer Garden in Framingham into a festive, traditional outdoor winter market, pulling inspiration from the Christmas markets throughout Germany. 12 local vendors will be popping up in sheds, selling their goods and sharing their craft, while visitors can enjoy beer, food, hot drinks and holiday specials, all while huddled around fire pits.”

[Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, 100 Clinton St., Framingham. 12pm/free/all ages. jacksabby.com]

SUN 12.12

thread fair

Hassle X-mas Flea Market

“Don’t do your holiday shopping online or at the mall this year, but at the Hassle Flea where dozens and dozens of local artists and makers will have their one-of-a-kind wares on display. Featuring: handmade artwork, prints, records, tees, prints, ceramics, jewelry, zines, body care, fiber art, vintage clothing, books, accessories, and more.”

[The Middle East, 472 Mass Ave, Cambridge. 12pm/$1/all ages. bostonhassle.com]

SUN 12.12

green peace

Beacon Hill Holiday Wreath Tour

“The Tour offers an outdoor self-guided walking tour of a selection of Beacon Hill homes decorated with wreaths, garlands, and window displays. Highlighting the unique architectural histories of these properties, the program guides visitors through this historic neighborhood at its most festive. We’re decking the halls of the Nichols House Museum and it will be open for self-guided tours during the event, as well as—in an exciting addition to this year’s event—the historic home of the Colonial Society of Massachusetts on Mount Vernon Street. Light refreshments will also be included on the tour.”

[Nichols House Museum, 55 Mount Vernon St., Boston. $10+/12pm/all ages. eventbrite.com]

THU 12.16

galleria shopping

Gallery 263 Winter Auction

“From Dec. 8 to Dec. 16, come to the gallery in person or visit this page to view the auction exhibition and silent bid on work! On Dec. 16, join Gallery 263 for a closing event to celebrate our silent auction and place your final bids, as well as to enjoy craft cocktails, a fun atmosphere, and a warm community of art lovers. The art on view in the auction spans an array of artistic mediums, ensuring attendees will find something they love. Not only is this auction an opportunity to purchase a holiday gift or add to your own collection, but it also offers a way to contribute to Gallery 263 and its special role as a nonprofit art space. Art has been provided by former Gallery 263 exhibiting artists and friends of the gallery. 75% of proceeds from this event will support continued programming at Gallery 263, and 25% will go directly to the artists, so the impact of a purchase is that much greater!”

[Gallery 263, 263 Pearl St., Cambridge. 5pm/$25/all ages. gallery263.com/winterauction2021]

ONGOING

peace connecticut

Getaway Machimoodus

“Reservations are officially open for tiny cabin stays at Getaway’s second Outpost in New England. Located in Moodus, CT, just a two-hour drive from Boston, Getaway Machimoodus boasts 45 cabins spread across 86 acres. The cabins are private and naturally secluded, with contact-free check-in and check-out, and are equipped with AC/heat, a comfortable bed, a large picture window, books and games, toilet and hot shower, kitchenette with a two-burner stovetop and mini fridge and outdoor fire pit. The Outpost is nestled outside of a historic community within picturesque rolling hills and a dense forest with towering trees.”

[298 E Haddam Moodus Rd., Moodus, CT. getaway.house]