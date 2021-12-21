HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BOSTON’S UPCOMING VAXX REQUIREMENTS

The details of B Together, Boston’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for select indoor spaces

A lot of people recognize DigBoston as an opinionated voice on matters, and we are definitely that at times. We’re also often a source of longform reporting and deep-dive investigations. Sometimes, though, we’re just here to provide basic info in times of a fractured media, and this is one of those times. Here’s the official City of Boston update on the upcoming vaccine requirements:

As COVID-19 cases rise, the best way for Boston to stay healthy and support our communities, our businesses, and cultural institutions is for more people to get vaccinated. That is why today, we are announcing B Together — Boston’s COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Select Indoor Spaces — which will take effect on a rolling basis by age group starting on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

For more information, please visit boston.gov/b-together. A summary of the information available on the B Together webpage is included below.

Starting on January 15, people in the City of Boston will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter certain indoor spaces in Boston:

Indoor dining, including bars and nightclubs



Indoor fitness Indoor entertainment

People working in those locations will also be required to be vaccinated. Businesses are responsible for placing a public notice at the front entrance stating that proof of vaccination is required, and checking proof of vaccination upon entry.

To enter one of the establishments listed above, you will need to show that you are vaccinated against COVID-19. That verification can be done with: A CDC vaccination card



A digital image of your CDC card



An image of any official immunization record A City-designated app or any other COVID vaccine verification app



The City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission will continue to support public vaccination clinics across all Boston neighborhoods throughout the coming weeks. Vaccines are free and you do not need to make an appointment or show proof of insurance. For a complete list of the places you can get vaccinated in Boston, please visit our COVID-19 vaccine In Boston resource page.

Individuals can also get vaccinated at pharmacies, community health centers, and through their healthcare providers. The state also continues to run an At-Home Vaccination Program. You can read more about that program online.

The Wu administration also rolled out a new testing initiative in coordination with the state. More on that here:

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the distribution plan for free, at-home rapid antigen test kits for all city residents. The initial distribution began this past weekend with delivery of test kits to many Boston Public Library branches and Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers. The free test kits are currently available at BCYF community centers at Paris Street in East Boston, Hyde Park on River St., Mildred Ave. in Mattapan, and the Tobin in Mission Hill and Shelburne in Roxbury, as well as Boston Public Library Branches in Brighton, Copley Square, Codman Square, East Boston, Grove Hall, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, and South Boston with plans in place for additional distribution sites to follow, including all BPL and BCYF sites. Boston residents seeking a test kit will also be able to obtain kits for their immediate family, subject to availability. The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is also coordinating with the Office of Emergency Management, Boston Public Schools, and other city departments on the distribution plan.

Last week, state officials announced that they would be providing 2.1 million kits statewide. With these state kits and the City’s initial purchase of test kits earlier in the month, the City of Boston will be providing more than 260,000 kits for distribution throughout Boston. Each kit contains two tests, meaning there are over half a million free rapid tests available to residents.

As part of the deployment strategy, the City is working with Boston Public Schools and the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) to reach the families they serve. Each one of the approximately 55,000 BPS students will receive an at home test kit with two tests to help ensure a safe return to school after winter break. BHA will make testing kits available for their over 17,000 residents and Age Strong Boston and the Disabilities Commission will help connect seniors and Bostonians with disabilities with this resource.

Additional test kit distribution will employ a targeted approach to reach specific vulnerable populations. The City will coordinate with service providers, community partners, and Vaccine Equity partners to ensure direct and timely distribution.

“As we enter the holiday season, we must rely on testing, vaccination and other safety practices to ensure the health of us and our loved ones. Led by Dr. Ojikutu with collaboration from agencies across the city, we will help our communities be together and celebrate safely. I am grateful to Governor Baker for swift action and all our city employees for their hard work to get these test kits into the hands of our residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

“We’re distributing these kits with a focus on communities and populations experiencing higher rates of COVID-19 and barriers to testing, including people who cannot afford to purchase these kits from stores,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Rapid antigen testing is an important mitigation strategy to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Access must be equitable.”