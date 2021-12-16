HOLIDAY, CELEBRATE! FOUR WHOLLY DISTINCT PARTIES TO HIT THIS MONTH

Start with a drag brunch, finish with a retro cereal and gaming party

Holiday Drag Lunch

Before we get to all the New Year’s Eve and Day festivities, we’re excited to hit up the drag lunch at Night Shift in the North End, where ugly sweaters are encouraged for the crowd while performers will be sporting more stylish getups. Featuring drag queens and kings including Kirbie Fullyloaded, Raya Sunshine, Famine, and MT Hart,” as well as prime rib sandwiches and other treats.

Sun, Dec. 19 @ 12pm. Night Shift Brewing, Lovejoy Wharf, Boston. $15. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Resolution Ball New Years Eve 2022

Looking for a prototypical party-’til-you puke all over your best threads NYE? Look no further. “Black tie optional,” “complimentary tiaras and party hats,” “Italian inspired dinner stations,” “DJ Tommy mixing your favorite club tunes and today’s top dance music,” “plenty of cash bars,” “a huge silent auction to benefit the Ellie Fund.” “The Resolution Ball is the DJ dance party for all 21+ guests, for a 30+ themed event see our sister party, the Back Bay Ball, or the Boston NYE Prom in the same hotel.”

Fri, Dec. 31 @ 7pm. Westin Hotel Copley Place, 10 Huntington Ave., Boston. $65+. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Nashville New Years Eve

“Nash Bar & Stage, Boston’s hottest country bar, is ringing in the new year like they do in Nashville! Eric Burgett is bringing his full band straight from Nashville to celebrate the new year and our grand opening. Offering VIP tables and access to our private room or open room to dance with the band, champagne toast, and party decorations.”

Fri, Dec. 31 @ 9pm. Nash Bar Boston, 253 Tremont St., Boston. $40+. Tickets on Facebook.

New Year’s Day Brunch

This afternoon bash at Harpoon in the Seaport is like an ’80s cereal social with great beer. Tickets include: “unlimited create your own cereal bar with all your favorites and various milk options including a stout milk with our very own Boston Irish Stout,” a “nostalgic cereal bowl and spoon to take home,” “various classic video games to play provided by Wicked Retro Game Night,” and “access to our open catwalks to see and learn more about the brewery.”

Sat, Jan. 1 @ 12pm. Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston. $35. More info on Facebook.