HOLIDAY-HAPPY DISPENSARY DROPS CANDY CANE VAPES & OTHER SEASONAL GOODIES

Remember INSA, the Mass dispensary that turned its Salem location into an immersive green-themed haunted house for Halloween? Now it looks like they are starting yet another kind tradition, this time bringing another sort of holiday cheer to your endocannabinoid system. Here’s more from the team there:

This holiday, there’s sure to be something for everyone on your nice list from Insa. The winter holiday line-up arrives on the heels of their successful limited release this fall that put a new spin on classic flavors such as pumpkin pie and caramel apple. It also follows the dispensary’s first-place awards at the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts, naming Insa’s Clementine Sativa Vape Pen and the Double Caramel Sea Salt Chocolate Bar as best in their categories.

Chef Rose is the brains (and the hands) behind Insa’s new edibles, the champagne drops and peppermint candy cane chocolate bar. Chef Julian brings a unique culinary pedigree to the cannabis industry. As a graduate of the Institut de Tourisme et d’hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) he has 40 years of experience working as a chocolatier and pastry chef domestically and internationally. Chef Rose and the entire Insa team work to elevate the cannabis industry with their high-quality craftsmanship, world-class ingredients and imaginative creations.

“This holiday season, we wanted to create something exciting with some of our favorite seasonal flavors,” said Julian Rose, Insa Head Chef. “Our expert team took the familiar holiday flavors that so many have come to know and love and brought them into the cannabis world in a big way.”

Treats include a peppermint candy cane chocolate bar: “Bursting with minty coolness, this bar is flavor packed, made with deliciously rich dark chocolate, crunchy candy cane bits, and peppermint.” And also candy cane vapes: “Satisfy your holiday cravings with another invigorating seasonal flavor. Available in 500mg cartridges and Insa’s exclusive 500mg dart pods, this limited-edition is certain to turn frigid days and nights into winter wonderlands.”

