HOUSING POLICY SUMMIT ON 11/6

The Housing Policy Summit will be held at 7 p.m. on November 6

Community organizers and elected officials talk about housing equity.

The community organization Voices of Liberation will be holding a housing policy summit on November 6, at 7 p.m.  According to Jacob Leidolf, a community organizer, “The goal of the event is to get all of the city’s top housing equity advocates in one space to share their organization’s work with members of the public, connecting people to services and creating a space for collaboration.”  It grew out of a conversation Voices of Liberation initially started about the idea of a Vacancy Tax.

Panelists at the summit include Derrel “Slim,” a community organizer and lead coordinator of an anti gentrification task force.  Leidolf will also speak, as will city councilor Julia Mejia and Mejia’s director of public policy Jacob Deblecourt.  All are invited to attend.

See the live stream at this link:

http://voicesofliberation.org/live

