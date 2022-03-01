HOW TO SEND HUMANITARIAN AID TO UKRAINE

Please share this information widely
Want to help Ukrainian refugees as well as civilians staying put in the war-torn nation during the Russian invasion? An old friend of mine from Ukraine just passed along this list of links to humanitarian aid organizations either operating there or directly connected to organizations that are. Naturally, I am unable to verify all of them personally, but some of them like the Red Cross and UNICEF are well known to Americans; so look them over and donate to whichever fund passes your personal smell test:
- Dobrobut Foundation https://www.facebook.com/DobrobutFoundation
- Razom for Ukraine https://www.facebook.com/RazomForUkraine/fundraisers
- United Help Ukraine https://www.facebook.com/donate/337101825010055/
- Fundraiser for Sunflower of Peace https://www.facebook.com/donate/507886070680475/
- Revived Soldiers Ukraine https://www.rsukraine.org
- Hospitallers https://www.facebook.com/hospitallers/posts/2953630548255167
- Lifeline suicide prevention line https://lifelineukraine.com/en/donation
- Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Red Cross to support doctors and hospitals https://moz.gov.ua/article/news/moz-ta-chervonij-hrest-vidkrivajut-rahunok-dlja-dopomogi-medikam
- Ukrainian Red Cross https://redcross.org.ua/en/2022/02/donate-to-support-the-ukrainian-red-cross-to-help-civilians-in-this-difficult-time-for-ukraine/
- Donate page on the Ukrainian Red Cross website: redcross.org.ua/donate/
- Maltese Aid Service in Ivano-Frankivsk fundraises to accommodate the internally displaced http://www.malteser.if.ua/uk/932-razom-do-peremohy.html
- iRaiser platform https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/
- (in Ukraine) SMS to the number 88033 Vodafone. The cost of a charity SMS is UAH 20.
- http://www.helpukraine.center/ (post)
- Voices of Children https://voices.org.ua/en/donat/
- UNICEF Donation Drive for Ukrainian Children https://www.unicef.org.uk/donate/donate-now-to-protect-children-in-ukraine/
- Emergency Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine by Libereco – Partnership for Human Rights https://www.facebook.com/donate/1377108372718149/10158487619012623/
- International Committee of the Red Cross — Ukraine Crisis https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine
- Blue/Yellow https://www.blue-yellow.lt/en/
- Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Inc. ·https://www.facebook.com/donate/361244259135937/1856732867847692/
- Global Support Fund (set up by the Embassy of Ukraine in the UK) https://www.withukraine.org/
- Save the Children – Ukraine response https://www.savethechildren.org.uk/where-we-work/europe/ukraine
- UNHCR Ukraine (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) https://donate.unhcr.org/int/en/ukraine-emergency
Ready to fund humanitarian aid work in other ongoing conflict zones like Yemen, Syria, Gaza, Ethiopia, Somalia, Libya, etc., etc. or to help the desperate people of Afghanistan? Here are some more useful links:
- Doctors Without Borders/Medicins Sans Frontieres https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/secure/donate
- UNICEF https://www.unicef.org/appeals/global-support
- International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies https://www.ifrc.org/