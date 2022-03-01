HOW TO SEND HUMANITARIAN AID TO UKRAINE

Please share this information widely

Want to help Ukrainian refugees as well as civilians staying put in the war-torn nation during the Russian invasion? An old friend of mine from Ukraine just passed along this list of links to humanitarian aid organizations either operating there or directly connected to organizations that are. Naturally, I am unable to verify all of them personally, but some of them like the Red Cross and UNICEF are well known to Americans; so look them over and donate to whichever fund passes your personal smell test:

Ready to fund humanitarian aid work in other ongoing conflict zones like Yemen, Syria, Gaza, Ethiopia, Somalia, Libya, etc., etc. or to help the desperate people of Afghanistan? Here are some more useful links:

Doctors Without Borders/Medicins Sans Frontieres https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/secure/donate

UNICEF https://www.unicef.org/appeals/global-support

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies https://www.ifrc.org/

Please contact me with suggestions for more aid organizations to add to this list and any edits at [email protected]

