“I’M AT YOUR WINDOW” IS A HIP HOP MUSICAL FOR TODAY

The show is a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”

On Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, spectators are invited to come see the classic tale of two star crossed lovers re-imagined, set “against the backdrop of America’s racial reckoning, ignited by George Floyd’s murder,” according to a statement. “I’m at Your Window” is a hip hop musical version of Romeo Juliet, a What Fray Is Here?: Social Justice Shakespeare production. It is adapted and directed by Jay Are Adams and features music by Dan Pomfret and Adams. Singers will perform five scenes in a “staged reading” format, and there will also be an audience talk back with the artistic team. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.

Adams spoke to his inspiration for the production:

“At the core this project is the start of my contribution to the BLM movement. I didn’t know where I stood or where I could put my stamp, until this project. The next goal is to make Shakespeare’s work more accessible, using Hip-Hop as the medium. Shakespeare was built for Hip-Hop. Dynamic (polarizing) characters, sophisticated hyperbole, extreme sarcasm, an endless supply of sexual jokes, made-up words/jargon, and a ‘down with the ‘man’’ mentality, Shakespeare and Hip Hop are a marriage of beats and meter.”

The performers are:

@TabiBaez-Bradway

@AudreyLavinCrawley

@ErikaFayGreenwood

@BrayamFazeOneRenovales

@JacobScott

The location is as follows:

Alchemy, 171 Chestnut Street

Providence, RI 02903