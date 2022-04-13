“IMMERSIVE KLIMT: REVOLUTION” IS LIGHTHOUSE’S NEW INSTALLATION

The show celebrates the Viennese artist and the movement he helped found

On the heels of the “Immersive Frida” and “Immersive Shevchenko” exhibits that arrived in Boston, Maestro Immersive Art and Lighthouse Immersive are bringing “Immersive Klimt: Revolution” to the city. Opening April 14, the installation will be held at Lighthouse ArtSpace Boston (130 Columbus Avenue). The show will take visitors to the height of the Viennese artistic revolution, “a period full of energy accompanied by the collision of the traditional with the modern.”

“This exhibit takes you on a very exciting journey,” said Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. “Klimt was a leader through a time of unrest among artists who wanted to completely re-imagine what art could be and make art that favored graphic style and symbolism. He was a bold provocateur, particularly in his daring portrayal of the female form. The exhibit bathes the viewer in the sensual colors and golden glow of the period while also evoking the thrilling energy of times of change.”

A media release offers a description of Klimt and his role in the Vienna Secession:

“Gustav Klimt, born in Baumgarten, near Vienna in the Austrian Empire in 1862, spent his early career painting murals on the walls and ceilings of prestigious pieces of architecture, including the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Ringstrasse in Vienna. Feeling stifled by the Association of Austrian Artist’s stalwart dedication to traditional artistic styles, Klimt helped found the Vienna Secession; an artistic movement that embraced stylistic diversity and invited artists from all over the world to come to Vienna to showcase their work, thus rejecting artistic nationalism that had grown popular at the time. Klimt’s most acclaimed works saw their inception during his “Golden Phase,” punctuated by unreserved eroticism, Byzantine imagery and gold leaf.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.immersiveklimt.com.