Improv Asylum To Open “Improvised Star Wars Parody” On May 4

Following the successful premiere of its new show in February, Boston’s best comedy club, Improv Asylum, strikes back with return performances at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown.

Taylor, The Next Jedi: An Improvised Star Wars Parody is a fun-filled interactive show where the audience shapes the newest legendary story inspired by our favorite interstellar characters. Each show is driven by audience suggestions, and the star of the show, “the Next Jedi,” is picked from among young audience members called onstage for Jedi training. Lightsaber fights, stormtroopers, and of course a Dark Lord (also an audience member) make this immersive and interactive show perfect for Star Wars lovers young and old.

The encore performances will open on May the 4th – unofficially celebrated as “Star Wars Day” because of the date’s similarity to the films’ famous phrase, “May the Force be with you.” Audience members are encouraged to come in costume, and special Star Wars-themed drinks will be sold at concessions. Also beginning in May, Improv Asylum will offer its popular improv classes in sections for adults and teens.

“My goal with the show is to have audiences think they know what they’re going to see—a cute, fun, improvisational thing based on Star Wars—but our costuming, our fight choreography, our lightsabers, the sound effects, the special effects,” said writer and director Norm Laviolette, who is also CEO and co-founder of Improv Asylum. “The idea is to take what you think improvisation is and really expand what it can be in a theatrical way, all while making it super-interactive with the audience.”

“We’re thrilled to be another home for Boston’s best improv shows and classes,” added Mosesian Arts Executive Director Darren Farrington. “Our aim in our reimagined space is to produce and present the best variety of performing and visual arts that Greater Boston has to offer, and Improv Asylum definitely provides that when it comes to comedy.”

